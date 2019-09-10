Evercore Wealth Management Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.34 Million; Stock Price Rose; Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Holder Autonomy Capital LP Upped Position by $500,000

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 77,200 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 12,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 103,266 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47M, up from 91,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 306,285 shares to 79,488 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,550 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.97% or 33,515 shares in its portfolio. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 7,700 shares. Cim Limited Liability Com reported 3.55% stake. Bessemer Ltd Com accumulated 6,585 shares. Hartford Invest Management holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 215,202 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim And has 1.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.50M shares. Illinois-based Zuckerman Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.67M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 3.24M shares. 19,374 were reported by Trustmark Bank Trust Department. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.09% stake. Founders Capital Mgmt reported 97,595 shares stake. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP reported 4,394 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 2,788 are owned by Augustine Asset Mgmt. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company owns 4,362 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

