Evercore Wealth Management Position In Blackstone Group LP (BX) Was Lifted; Ameritas Investment Partners Cut Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake by $708,960; Shares Declined

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.56M, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.70 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to offer customers access to hedge funds, RElTs- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Blackstone is broadening its position in the $300 billion subprime car loan industry; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Could Pay Termiation Fee of $336 Million to LaSalle; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GENDER MEAN BONUS PAY GAP 75.4%; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHR; 25/03/2018 – INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE RISES ON REPORT OF BLACKSTONE DEAL; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS MORE GROWTH INVESTING IN ASIA, LIFE-SCI; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 12/04/2018 – Linde, Praxair chose bidders for antitrust sell-off

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 8,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 6,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 14,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 1.21M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,813 shares to 143,088 shares, valued at $24.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp by 12,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

