Evercore Wealth Management Position In Applied Matls (AMAT) Was Lifted; As Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Has Boosted Its Position

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 90,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 355,869 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 265,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 401,079 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 91.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 84,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 177,783 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, up from 92,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $192.42. About 42,119 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 65,385 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $131.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 13,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,540 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,092 shares to 53,621 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 42,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,592 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).