Evercore Wealth Management Maintains Stake in Ansys (ANSS); As Total S A Spon Adr (TOT) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Janney Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A Spon Adr (TOT) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 8,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 372,261 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.72M, down from 380,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 3.99 million shares traded or 131.02% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 11/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS WILL NOT TAKE ANY FURTHER COMMITMENT ON SP11 PROJECT; 11/05/2018 – Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreement for Petrochemical Project in Algeria; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS TARIFFS WILL DAMAGE U.S. ECONOMY; 28/05/2018 – Angola: Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17; 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 28/04/2018 – Times of Oman: Libya raised no objections over Waha deal, says Total CEO; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Total CDS Tightens 3 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 177,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.35 million, up from 174,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $195.35. About 547,502 shares traded or 45.63% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,289 shares to 84,682 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 12,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,953 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 2,700 shares. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 0.01% or 52,925 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 3,049 shares. Piedmont invested in 0.28% or 38,116 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 74,594 shares. Moreover, Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware holds 1,211 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 221,640 shares. Prudential Plc owns 124,512 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. United Services Automobile Association owns 43,149 shares. Provident Mngmt holds 0.04% or 1,400 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 76,048 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 55,087 shares. Schwartz Counsel Incorporated stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tru Department Mb Fin Bankshares N A reported 0.05% stake.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cadence Design Systems: Another Strong Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ansys: Slowing Growth, Higher Expenses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS: Making The Future Truly Futuristic – ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wsdmtr E/M Hi Div Etf (DEM) by 12,402 shares to 56,313 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 33,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).