Evercore Wealth Management Maintains Position in Microsoft (MSFT); As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Value Declined, Regal Investment Advisors Upped by $607,512 Its Position

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 122,888 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 113,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.87 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 21,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.09M, up from 979,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,478 are held by Montgomery Invest Inc. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 398,898 shares. 58,667 are owned by Cambridge Fin Gru Inc. Johnson Fin Inc reported 0.99% stake. Chevy Chase has 7.57M shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt accumulated 2% or 3.25M shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd invested in 125,125 shares or 1.35% of the stock. The New York-based Prelude Cap has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ohio-based Oak Ltd Oh has invested 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc has 127,912 shares. Hanseatic Svcs holds 6.03% or 49,041 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.45 million shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Snow Cap Mngmt LP reported 15,900 shares. Telos Management has 33,420 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Garde has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 12,491 shares to 180,953 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 26,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,647 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,304 shares to 23,451 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (NYSE:PG) by 79,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (Call) (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Savings Bank has invested 1.42% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Athena Lc owns 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,920 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 55,036 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 19,765 shares. 3.49 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Moreover, Blue Chip Prtnrs has 0.03% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Naples Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 20,448 shares. Chemical Bank reported 57,772 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 3,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt invested in 14,792 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 240 shares. 42,262 are held by Bryn Mawr Co. Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Howe And Rusling invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).