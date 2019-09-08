Evercore Wealth Management Maintains Position in Marathon Pete (MPC); Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake Raised by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 11,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 49,168 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 38,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 18,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 132,758 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, up from 114,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Tru has invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ohio-based Bartlett Comm has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Old Republic Corp holds 0.46% or 284,000 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Lc has 7,906 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amica Mutual reported 26,649 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Shine Inv Advisory Inc has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 2,784 are held by Blue Chip Partners. First Wilshire Mngmt reported 4,986 shares. Sequoia Ltd Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 4,746 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 40,276 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Condor Capital has 24,709 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 6,921 shares to 11,454 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,682 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 0.88% or 805,248 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Co invested in 1.61% or 76,865 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability reported 97,910 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Troy Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 776,587 shares. 941,446 were accumulated by Fiduciary Tru. Bluecrest Capital Management holds 0.25% or 114,538 shares. Bath Savings Trust reported 20,726 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Johnson Group has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 73,000 shares. The Tennessee-based Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hollencrest Mgmt invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 3.18 million shares. 336,121 are held by Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited.