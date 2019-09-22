Evercore Wealth Management Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake By $1.49 Million; Shorts at Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Lowered By 41.81%

Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) had a decrease of 41.81% in short interest. JBLU’s SI was 9.68 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 41.81% from 16.63 million shares previously. With 4.41 million avg volume, 2 days are for Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s short sellers to cover JBLU’s short positions. The SI to Jetblue Airways Corporation’s float is 3.18%. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 6.62 million shares traded or 52.53% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE 1Q OPER REV. $1.75B, EST. $1.75B; 09/04/2018 – JetBlue Launches ‘GreenUp™’ Campaign in Celebration of Earth Month; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5%-7%; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Airways 1Q Net Profit Rises 7.3%; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP JBLU.O MARCH LOAD FACTOR 89.0 PCT, UP 3.3 POINTS; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – AFTER ASR PROGRAM IS COMPLETE, WILL HAVE A REMAINING AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: JetBlue’s Return Great Win for Ontario Airport, Inland Empire; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: PILOT CONTRACT TALKS MADE PROGRESS IN APRIL SESSION; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – LOWER COMPLETION FACTOR RESULTED IN QTRLY CAPACITY GROWTH BELOW LOW-END OF GUIDANCE RANGE FROM JANUARY

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 6,114 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 370,287 shares with $90.35M value, up from 364,173 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $220.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 13.14% above currents $232.89 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy”. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $247 target. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 4 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JetBlue Airways has $2600 highest and $1800 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 32.98% above currents $16.92 stock price. JetBlue Airways had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, April 11. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, September 6.

