Evercore Wealth Management Lifted Stake in Ansys (ANSS) as Stock Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder 10-15 Associates Has Cut Position by $432,086

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.35 million, up from 174,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $209.92. About 182,476 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50M, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 4.01M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,654 shares to 306,736 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12M for 30.86 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26M. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 16,500 shares to 10,750 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.