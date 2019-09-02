Evercore Wealth Management Lifted Stake in American Express Co (AXP) as Shares Rose; Boeing Company (BA) Share Value Declined While Harbour Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 3,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 10,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 7,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundx Inv Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,000 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 492 shares. Focused Invsts Ltd owns 6.54% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1.37 million shares. Headinvest has invested 1.35% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Indiana Tru And Inv Company reported 0.31% stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 7,232 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0.45% or 18.09M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Llc holds 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 1.09 million shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 4,195 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Llc owns 500,140 shares. 35,404 were reported by Barrett Asset Ltd Llc. Greenleaf invested in 8,838 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 26,668 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Patten & Patten Inc Tn invested in 0.1% or 7,948 shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,913 shares to 219,393 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 6,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,454 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 261,138 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.94% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 10,654 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm has 11,733 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset stated it has 1,822 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Limited Liability has 1,100 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Invest Management Lc invested in 5,512 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Zweig holds 2.38% or 56,111 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Mogy Joel R Counsel has invested 1.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 762 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vigilant Ltd Liability accumulated 1,629 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.