Evercore Wealth Management Increases Stake in Pepsico (PEP); Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) as Shares Declined

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 5,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,951 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 143,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 6.90 million shares traded or 62.14% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, down from 303,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 24.36 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,886 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,393 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.82% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Blackrock owns 100.95 million shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Altfest L J Company reported 199,853 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bar Harbor Service holds 0.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,009 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.13% or 3,768 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,551 shares stake. Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) holds 7.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 121,434 shares. Iowa Natl Bank invested in 2.49% or 44,319 shares. Wellington Shields Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.54% or 8,715 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 61,081 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct invested in 2.93% or 145,855 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management has invested 3.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 1.36M were reported by Glenmede Na. Department Mb Fin Financial Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 82,653 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Azimuth Management Lc has invested 0.56% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Business Fincl Svcs Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,815 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Modera Wealth Mngmt holds 49,061 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 474,300 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Moreover, Terril Brothers has 5.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Doheny Asset Ca holds 1.8% or 76,710 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.67% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.72M shares. 1.07M were reported by Twin Mgmt Inc. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department owns 0.44% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 70,412 shares. Roundview Cap Lc owns 125,341 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owns 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 18,013 shares. Fca Corp Tx reported 0.19% stake.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 6,881 shares to 132,220 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).