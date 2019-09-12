Evercore Wealth Management Increases Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Dragoneer Investment Group Position in Netflix (NFLX) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 67,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.83M, down from 81,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $288.27. About 6.84 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 9,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 142,265 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.91 million, up from 132,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 9.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Management Communication Ltd Com has 0.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Arga Investment LP has 0.82% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,084 shares. 37,308 are held by One Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Boston Prns reported 0.38% stake. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 354,657 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications has 0.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adage Cap Prtn Group Incorporated Limited Com owns 3.63M shares. Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.64% or 101,207 shares. Burns J W & Inc Ny accumulated 1.8% or 69,773 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 333,000 shares. Villere St Denis J & Company Ltd Llc reported 0.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 31,537 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 2,117 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 33,270 shares to 70,005 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,241 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 68.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 5.27M shares to 14.28 million shares, valued at $175.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.