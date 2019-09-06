Evercore Wealth Management Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM); Indus Capital Partners Has Lowered New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $3.09 Million

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 206.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 12,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 19,262 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 6,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 942,659 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.9. About 340,551 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance" on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "10 Stocks to Buy to Ride Chinaâ€™s Emerging Wealth – Investorplace.com" on September 03, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 588,319 shares to 641,721 shares, valued at $105.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 463,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 16,500 shares to 10,750 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,682 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Brookfield Business Partners: The Risk Moves Up Another Notch – Seeking Alpha" on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Brookfield to buy Aveo Group in A$1.3B deal – Seeking Alpha" published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019.