Evercore Wealth Management Increased Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) as Valuation Declined; Polaris Capital Management Maintains Position in Cabot (CBT)

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 116,825 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.06 million, up from 112,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.63. About 187,402 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 74,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 53,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 16,365 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 16/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Introduces Activated Carbons Optimized for Catalyst Support Applications at ACHEMA 2018

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,289 shares to 84,682 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 6,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,454 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

