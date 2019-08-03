Evercore Wealth Management Increased By $2.10 Million Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; Gamco Investors (GBL) Sentiment Is 1.45

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 9.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 80,615 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 939,117 shares with $24.74 million value, up from 858,502 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $18.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.63M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 29 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 20 sold and decreased their holdings in Gamco Investors Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 6.45 million shares, down from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gamco Investors Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 13 New Position: 16.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The company has market cap of $542.82 million. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It has a 5.13 P/E ratio. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 7.96% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. S. Muoio & Co. Llc owns 66,444 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 160,093 shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & Co has invested 0.54% in the stock. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 54,000 shares.