Evercore Wealth Management Increased Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $3.52 Million as Stock Rose; Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Holder Stadium Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 22,778 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 90,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 355,869 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 265,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 5.93 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

