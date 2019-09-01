Evercore Wealth Management Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Cut by $934,731 as Share Price Rose; Delphi Management Holds Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO)

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 8,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 59,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, down from 67,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based At National Bank has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rockland reported 28,868 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management has invested 2.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kessler Invest Group Incorporated Lc owns 2.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,234 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc accumulated 2.95% or 153,730 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A New York reported 123,406 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 0.9% or 332,173 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.85% or 4.20M shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,126 shares. Hl Service Ltd Llc has 2.35 million shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Element Ltd Liability holds 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 213,885 shares. Moreover, Cortland Associates Inc Mo has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,692 shares. Benedict Finance Advsrs Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 141,935 shares. Moreover, Verity And Verity Ltd has 3.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco to acquire CloudCherry for Contact Center business – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 4,326 shares to 18,108 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinor Asa by 15,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,073 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valaris PLC: A Struggle For Survival – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Robert Herjavec Selects Top Winners in The UPS Store First National Small Biz Challenge – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company, Tests Self-Driving Tractor Trailers – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74B for 14.40 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.