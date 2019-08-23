Evercore Wealth Management Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) Decreased by $549,588 as Market Value Declined; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Hudson Technologies (HDSN) by $657,955 as Stock Declined

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 14,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 53,621 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 67,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 6.59 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 657,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.55% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Hudson Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.0141 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3188. About 359,418 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 64.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 2c; 19/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIESS; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Rev $42.4M; 09/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 27 Days; 25/04/2018 – Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Rev $44M-$48M; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 09/05/2018 – Systematic Financial Management, Exits Hudson Technologies; 06/03/2018 Hudson Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,019 shares to 6,019 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 248,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold HDSN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Lc reported 11,793 shares stake. Thompson Inv Mngmt stated it has 225,325 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Inc Llc reported 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). M&T Natl Bank invested in 63,894 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Granahan Mngmt Ma reported 1.34M shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 6,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 92,861 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 29,255 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 26,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,188 were reported by Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc). Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc reported 780,540 shares stake.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,206 shares to 91,657 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fagan Assocs Incorporated owns 5,686 shares. Arrow Fincl owns 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,663 shares. Wright Ser stated it has 190,498 shares. Friess Lc owns 384,693 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Veritas Asset Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 19.65 million shares or 7.06% of all its holdings. Colonial Trust Advsr reported 104,537 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0.72% or 1.57 million shares. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Btim has invested 1.19% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.56% or 145,923 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fayez Sarofim invested in 7.64M shares. Mackenzie has 0.9% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).