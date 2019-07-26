Evercore Wealth Management Has Upped Stake in Celanese Del (CE); Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holder Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Declined

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 510,235 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.31 million, up from 503,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 397,800 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 1.47 million shares traded or 53.06% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shipping Stock Outlook: Prospects Hurt by Multiple Headwinds – Nasdaq” on October 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) CEO Iain Ross on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Will Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Most Exciting Shipping Firm In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo News” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 522,693 shares to 111,369 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 26,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,647 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celanese’s ‘surprisingly durable’ results prompt upgrade at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – benzinga.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Celanese – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.