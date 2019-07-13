Evercore Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $305,448 as Share Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Buckingham Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $684,567

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,301 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 75,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 5,851 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,597 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 105,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 16,970 shares to 19,012 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 12,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,595 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.09% or 13,597 shares. Northrock Lc stated it has 34,844 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancorp Na accumulated 68,723 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.77M shares. Hendley & Incorporated owns 87,650 shares for 5.3% of their portfolio. 268,572 are owned by Js Limited Liability Co. Howland Capital Management Lc has 4.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 484,816 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waverton Mngmt Ltd holds 9.1% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. Suncoast Equity accumulated 153,077 shares. Old Point Fincl N A holds 4.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 65,911 shares. 43,274 are held by Trustmark Bancorp Department. Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 3.26M shares. 135,345 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Secs Limited.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 12,491 shares to 180,953 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 6,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,454 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Bankshares stated it has 257,598 shares or 4.12% of all its holdings. Economic Planning Grp Adv stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hartford Mngmt owns 1.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,790 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 573,916 shares. Tompkins Fincl reported 14,792 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Somerset reported 0.82% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 54,470 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 4.88% or 558,056 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 10,099 shares in its portfolio. Trian Fund Mngmt Lp reported 36.70 million shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company owns 15,696 shares. Hexavest owns 1.08M shares. 12,569 were accumulated by Private Ocean Ltd Llc. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4.85M shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of stock or 29,621 shares. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12.

