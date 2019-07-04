Evercore Wealth Management Has Upped Autozone (AZO) Position By $2.13 Million; Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP) Shorts Increased By 3.91%

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 3.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 2,080 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.76%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 58,258 shares with $59.66M value, up from 56,178 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $27.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $14.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.38. About 105,373 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) had an increase of 3.91% in short interest. CRBP’s SI was 12.97M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.91% from 12.48M shares previously. With 1.56M avg volume, 8 days are for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s short sellers to cover CRBP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 297,337 shares traded. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has risen 28.52% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CRBP News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Corbus Pharmaceuticals; 26/04/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 12/03/2018 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Update; 16/03/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Adds Two Key Executives to Lead its Regulatory and CMC Operations; 14/05/2018 – A Requested Update On Corbus Pharmaceuticals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRBP); 15/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Three Abstracts for Presentation at EULAR 2018 Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals 2017 Loss $32.4M

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity. Smith Richard Craig also sold $1.26 million worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Lc holds 2,149 shares. 2,700 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. 6,061 are owned by Chase Invest Counsel. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Earnest Prns Ltd owns 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 14 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 412 shares. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 22,501 shares. Cypress Asset Tx owns 295 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Dupont Cap Management owns 11,404 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4 shares. Savant Ltd Company owns 648 shares. Css Ltd Llc Il owns 200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2,309 were accumulated by M&T National Bank & Trust. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 23,823 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 23 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $1050 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 8,886 shares to 6,400 valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) stake by 26,139 shares and now owns 301,647 shares. Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Host 2019 R&D Day in New York City – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corbus up 3% premarket on positive lenabasum data in rare autoimmune disorders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FDA Public Hearing About CBDs Prescribes Caution, Bearishness, and Deliberation – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company has market cap of $442.16 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 4 analysts covering Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:CRBP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer initiated the shares of CRBP in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.