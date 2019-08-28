Evercore Wealth Management Has Trimmed Altria Group (MO) Stake by $400,824; Share Value Declined; As Oneok (OKE) Stock Rose, Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Increased Stake

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 150.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 21,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 35,433 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47B, up from 14,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 901,417 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 7,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 42,154 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 49,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 14.63M shares traded or 71.01% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS

