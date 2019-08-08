Evercore Wealth Management Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Cut By $361,144 Its Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Position

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 6.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 7,306 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 127,088 shares with $7.52M value, up from 119,782 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $229.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 6.83 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) stake by 32.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 51,592 shares as Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX)’s stock rose 9.91%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 106,348 shares with $841,000 value, down from 157,940 last quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Grp I now has $1.14B valuation. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 625,574 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Helix Energy Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Helix Announces Contract for New Q7000 Vessel – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Helix Energy Solutions’ Top Line Remains Under Pressure, But Margin Can Steady – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $25.30 million for 11.29 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) stake by 55,016 shares to 104,452 valued at $12.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cigna Corp New stake by 140,979 shares and now owns 300,289 shares. Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) was raised too.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) stake by 16,500 shares to 10,750 valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 49,808 shares and now owns 394,416 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Troy Asset invested in 0.19% or 64,659 shares. Bessemer Limited Company invested in 1.03% or 51,299 shares. Sand Hill Global Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 5,601 shares. Delta Management Ltd Liability accumulated 66,098 shares. Nippon Life Ins Com accumulated 1.06 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 0.72% or 7.26M shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Management accumulated 353,513 shares. S&T Comml Bank Pa reported 0.96% stake. Barnett owns 1,890 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Verus Fincl Prtn, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,594 shares. Chatham Cap Group invested in 8,991 shares. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,203 shares. Fire Gru Inc accumulated 43,434 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And invested in 0.49% or 37,587 shares.