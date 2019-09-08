Evercore Wealth Management Has Raised Its Visa (V) Stake by $792,792; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Trimmed Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position by $773,480

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 5,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 24,273 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 19,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 286,757 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,032 shares to 42,154 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 26,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,647 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 34,259 shares. Ycg Ltd has invested 0.72% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.10 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Capital Mgmt Va owns 2.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 56,375 shares. Texas Yale Corporation owns 60,602 shares. Advsr Asset Management accumulated 451,093 shares. Pitcairn Communications holds 1.08% or 63,822 shares. Chilton Investment Company reported 0.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 49,160 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lau Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,746 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rbo And Limited Liability Corp owns 5,126 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va owns 1,873 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A Shrs (NYSE:V) by 7,211 shares to 95,284 shares, valued at $14.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Com (NYSE:ETN) by 6,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).