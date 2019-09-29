Evercore Wealth Management Has Raised Its Bce (BCE) Holding; Intrust Bank Na Has Boosted By $1.01 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Intrust Bank Na increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 11.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intrust Bank Na acquired 7,601 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Intrust Bank Na holds 76,324 shares with $10.22 million value, up from 68,723 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 66.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 8,902 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 22,272 shares with $1.01 million value, up from 13,370 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $43.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 679,684 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (AAXJ) stake by 13,949 shares to 87,693 valued at $6.12M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 13,778 shares and now owns 491,409 shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas Story & Son Llc has 0.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Armstrong Shaw Assoc Inc Ct owns 7.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 63,693 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollencrest Capital holds 70,545 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. British Columbia Management has 2.58M shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv stated it has 8,326 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Btim Corporation has 3.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.75M shares. Srs Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.97 million shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Lc invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burns J W Incorporated owns 178,499 shares for 5.53% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.01% or 272,443 shares. Richard C Young & Com holds 71,189 shares. Ycg Llc holds 107,179 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability invested in 1.38% or 26,048 shares. Franklin Inc stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.57% above currents $137.73 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25.