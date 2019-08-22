Evercore Wealth Management Has Raised Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding; ORIGINCLEAR (OCLN) SI Decreased By 43.3%

ORIGINCLEAR INC (OTCMKTS:OCLN) had a decrease of 43.3% in short interest. OCLN’s SI was 23,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 43.3% from 41,800 shares previously. The stock increased 20.00% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0003. About 12.31 million shares traded. OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 206.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 12,985 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 19,262 shares with $899,000 value, up from 6,277 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $51.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 858,213 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions and develops water cleanup technology. The company has market cap of $916,947. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers systems and services to treat water in a range of industries, such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and gas and oil. It has a 0.3 P/E ratio. It develops Electro Water Separation , a high-speed chemical-free water cleanup technology using multi-stage electrochemistry, which removes oils, suspended solids, certain dissolved solids, and pathogens.

Another recent and important OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Lynas to move rare earths processing to Australia from Malaysia – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 11.22% above currents $51.7 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $5600 target.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) stake by 16,500 shares to 10,750 valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 12,491 shares and now owns 180,953 shares. Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc was reduced too.