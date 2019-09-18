Evercore Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding in American Tower New (AMT) as Share Value Rose; Block H & R (HRB) Holder Continental Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $2.44 Million

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 267.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 84,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The hedge fund held 115,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 782,264 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 18,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 421,529 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.18M, down from 439,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $221.01. About 305,352 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,376 shares to 435,360 shares, valued at $90.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Palisade Management Ltd Liability Nj has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 1,120 shares. Df Dent invested in 610,126 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 7,841 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.5% or 2.06M shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.9% or 15,165 shares in its portfolio. Citizens Northern Corp has 13,110 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Wendell David Assocs Inc has 1.41% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ipswich Investment Management Inc reported 2,820 shares stake. 76,650 were reported by Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company. Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,480 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Shelton has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.28% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 29,437 shares. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 86,748 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 13,929 shares to 60,410 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Och Ziff Cptl Mangemnt Grp I by 41,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,957 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).