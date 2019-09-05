Evercore Wealth Management Has Lifted Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); As Store Cap (STOR) Stock Value Rose, Stevens Capital Management LP Increased Holding

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 22,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 261,468 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, up from 239,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 11.01 million shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 9,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 56,333 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 46,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 1.39M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 12,491 shares to 180,953 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,393 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,500 shares. M stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). White Pine Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 5,293 shares. The Illinois-based Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Primecap Company Ca owns 1.99M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ghp Invest Advsrs accumulated 8,969 shares. Cwm Limited Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 9,859 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt stated it has 385 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Com owns 41,750 shares. Mrj Cap holds 0.34% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Cap Holding Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 16,224 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 2.62 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.04% or 6.88M shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 68.52M shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 85,175 shares to 15,318 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 48,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,237 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Store Capital Q1 beats; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Mid-Cap REITs To Consider For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “STORE Capital declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Art Van buildings in Livonia, Shelby Township, Howell listed for sale – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 6,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel invested 1.67% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Delphi Management Ma owns 52,250 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 759 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated holds 19,838 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 113,713 shares. 1.72M were reported by Millennium Management Limited Co. Greenwich Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.36% or 10,030 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 0% or 104,893 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 39,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company holds 0.12% or 1,011 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 95,509 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 2.40 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,727 are owned by Advisory Alpha Lc.