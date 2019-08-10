Evercore Wealth Management Has Lifted Position in Applied Matls (AMAT); Adirondack Research & Management Cut Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Position by $994,500

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 90,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 355,869 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 265,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.13M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 76,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 317,883 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 394,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 3.25M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 6,921 shares to 11,454 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 12,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,953 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Fincl Ltd Llc invested in 1.66% or 177,619 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 300 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 4.27 million shares. Prudential holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 922,018 shares. General American Invsts accumulated 203,652 shares. Cohen Capital Inc reported 1.86% stake. Clark Capital Mgmt Group invested in 0.27% or 284,214 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc holds 414,772 shares or 1% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 1.59M shares. Caprock Group has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 395,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 22,160 were reported by Davenport And Ltd. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Applied Materials (AMAT) to Conviction Buy – StreetInsider.com” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Applied Materials Appoints Yvonne McGill to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap accumulated 45,279 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co reported 1.19% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 29,975 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.04% or 1.10M shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.05% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 432,745 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset has 0.07% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.04 million shares. Pnc Fin Ser Group Inc Inc holds 119 shares. Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 352,743 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Proshare Advsr Ltd invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 568,073 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.