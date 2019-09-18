Evercore Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING ZUG NAMEN-AKT SHA (PGPHF) SI Increased By 54.41%

PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING ZUG NAMEN-AKT SHA (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had an increase of 54.41% in short interest. PGPHF’s SI was 21,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 54.41% from 13,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 210 days are for PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING ZUG NAMEN-AKT SHA (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)’s short sellers to cover PGPHF’s short positions. It closed at $760.46 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 7.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 9,924 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 142,265 shares with $15.91M value, up from 132,341 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $380.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 3.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3; 15/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) stake by 159,823 shares to 50,124 valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) stake by 9,221 shares and now owns 19,304 shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 277,501 were reported by Fishman Jay A Limited Mi. 9,703 are held by Oak Ridge Invs Lc. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 37,151 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,848 shares. Markston Ltd Liability holds 1.99% or 153,110 shares. Florida-based Capital Wealth Planning Ltd has invested 5.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maple Inc reported 17,949 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 91,780 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 61.71 million shares. Polaris Limited Com holds 2.1% or 445,429 shares in its portfolio. Kenmare Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,000 shares. Cna Corp holds 3.96% or 170,364 shares. Foster And Motley holds 1.45% or 92,717 shares in its portfolio. Barnett reported 1,764 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Curbstone Management Corporation reported 25,664 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.53% above currents $118.9 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. 18,200 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.