Evercore Wealth Management Has Increased Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding; Logitech International S.A. – Registered Shares (LOGI) SI Decreased By 3.17%

Logitech International S.A. – Registered Shares (NASDAQ:LOGI) had a decrease of 3.17% in short interest. LOGI’s SI was 4.49M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.17% from 4.64M shares previously. With 202,200 avg volume, 22 days are for Logitech International S.A. – Registered Shares (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s short sellers to cover LOGI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 75,182 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 12/03/2018 – Cosemi Joins Logitech Collaboration Program; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 09/03/2018 – Logitech Breaks Company Record With 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS; 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME; 21/05/2018 – Logitech Files Annual Report on Form 10-K; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 7.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 7,750 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 110,908 shares with $5.20 million value, up from 103,158 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $236.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.88 billion. The firm offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It has a 26.52 P/E ratio. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC Webcams; and remote control and home automation products.

Among 2 analysts covering Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Logitech has $58 highest and $34 lowest target. $46’s average target is 11.19% above currents $41.37 stock price. Logitech had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) rating on Thursday, March 7. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $58 target. Maxim Group maintained Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) rating on Monday, March 11. Maxim Group has “Hold” rating and $34 target.

