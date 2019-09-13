Evercore Wealth Management Has Increased By $567,840 Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake; READEN HOLDING (RHCO) Shorts Raised By 8740%

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 75.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 4,368 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 10,187 shares with $1.33M value, up from 5,819 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $56.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $136.35. About 1.64 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

READEN HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:RHCO) had an increase of 8740% in short interest. RHCO’s SI was 44,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8740% from 500 shares previously. With 283,600 avg volume, 0 days are for READEN HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:RHCO)’s short sellers to cover RHCO’s short positions. The stock 0.40% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0.01. It is up 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). M&T Bankshares holds 78,225 shares. Cap Sarl has invested 0.47% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Howe Rusling Inc accumulated 416 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fjarde Ap reported 154,633 shares. Qs Investors Llc owns 162,691 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 214,741 shares. Vantage Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.83% or 55,878 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Company has 3.01M shares. 267 are held by Kistler. Miller Howard Invs has 2.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 528,461 shares. 133,329 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company. Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri owns 20,964 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability holds 16,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Next Financial Group Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3,174 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. On Wednesday, April 24 the insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle has $15000 highest and $136 lowest target. $142’s average target is 4.14% above currents $136.35 stock price. Crown Castle had 10 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CCI in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 2,662 shares to 5,040 valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 13,778 shares and now owns 491,409 shares. Ishares Tr (IWF) was reduced too.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crown Castle: This Dividend Payout Will Likely Get Hiked Soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Crown Castle International Corp.: Bill & Melinda Gatesâ€™s Favorite New Tech Stock Up 34% This Year – Profit Confidential” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Readen Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, on line music and video, and recycling industries in the Netherlands and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.50 million. It engages in the purchase and production-planning, and the communication with hardware and application developers; purchases and distributes plastic products used in the recycling industry; owns a hotel and estates; sells and markets labels, prepaid vouchers, and simcards, as well as engages in physical and electronic distribution via terminals to retailers and distributors; and delivers glassfiber, Internet, VoIP, mobile, TVIP, PoIP, AoIP, and online services in the cloud and e-view managed energy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers glassfiber networks on an open bases for active operators and service providers; provides online music records that are distributed as MP3 files; engages in ship management and supply; trades in non-dairy products; produces and distributes a range of infant milk formulas; and supplies stable isotopes, deuterated solvents, and high purity materials for medical and chemical research.