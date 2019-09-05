Evercore Wealth Management Has Decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding By $362,239; Shorts at Logmein (LOGM) Lowered By 8.39%

Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) had a decrease of 8.39% in short interest. LOGM’s SI was 2.41M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.39% from 2.64M shares previously. With 602,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s short sellers to cover LOGM’s short positions. The SI to Logmein Inc’s float is 4.97%. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 191,940 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 6.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 12,491 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 180,953 shares with $5.27M value, down from 193,444 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $63.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 1.44M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

Among 3 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMeIn has $88 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.67’s average target is 16.10% above currents $68.62 stock price. LogMeIn had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Stephens with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 22. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.39 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 154.56 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LogMeIn, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Limited Partnership holds 1.99% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 1.78 million shares. 314,388 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Rothschild Company Asset Management Us has 142,568 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 40,474 shares. 19,415 were accumulated by Nomura Inc. Oberweis Asset Management Inc has invested 0.06% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Prudential Financial has 610,767 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks holds 0.01% or 3,635 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bankshares invested in 12,478 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsr holds 3.37% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 347,140 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 26,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 487,387 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns has invested 0.06% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 8,599 are held by Synovus Fincl Corporation.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 20.25% above currents $28.94 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 8,106 shares to 61,625 valued at $17.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) stake by 30,641 shares and now owns 1.70M shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.65 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr Inc holds 6.77% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 32.87M shares. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 24,070 were reported by Bryn Mawr Tru. Wexford Limited Partnership accumulated 1.20 million shares. Oppenheimer And Co, New York-based fund reported 850,249 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 1,434 shares. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.63% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Town Country Bancorporation Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 50,127 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 398,052 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Godsey & Gibb Assoc reported 8,780 shares. Texas-based Segment Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.99% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Advisory Alpha Lc owns 650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.21% or 16,226 shares.