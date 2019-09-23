Evercore Wealth Management Has Decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding By $3.92 Million; Motorcar Parts America (MPAA) Has 1.69 Sentiment

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 5.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 21,309 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 397,609 shares with $73.47M value, down from 418,918 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $193.23. About 700,584 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork

Motorcar Parts America Inc (MPAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 54 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 32 sold and decreased their stakes in Motorcar Parts America Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 20.32 million shares, down from 20.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Motorcar Parts America Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 40 New Position: 14.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 5.21% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. for 1.64 million shares. Tieton Capital Management Llc owns 265,659 shares or 4.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fine Capital Partners L.P. has 3.75% invested in the company for 982,946 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has invested 3.44% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 253,955 shares.

Analysts await Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report earnings on January, 14. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 30.91% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPAA’s profit will be $7.18M for 10.35 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 660.00% EPS growth.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company has market cap of $297.05 million. The firm offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America.

The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 77,832 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

