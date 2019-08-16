Evercore Wealth Management Has Cut By $361,480 Its Autonation (AN) Holding; Atika Capital Management Cut Ehealth (EHTH) Stake By $6.63 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Ehealth Inc (EHTH) stake by 53.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 107,000 shares as Ehealth Inc (EHTH)’s stock rose 85.83%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 93,000 shares with $5.80 million value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Ehealth Inc now has $2.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $105.19. About 128,620 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 8.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc analyzed 10,328 shares as Autonation Inc (AN)'s stock rose 18.76%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 106,235 shares with $3.80M value, down from 116,563 last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $4.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ehealth has $13600 highest and $73 lowest target. $102.40’s average target is -2.65% below currents $105.19 stock price. Ehealth had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity. $110,720 worth of stock was bought by Yung Derek N. on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Run In eHealth Stock Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eHealth (EHTH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EHealth Q2 top line up 101%; guidance raised; shares ahead 14% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $101.55M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.64 million activity. JACKSON MICHAEL J had sold 37,104 shares worth $1.56M. 1,150 shares were bought by EDELSON DAVID B, worth $41,469 on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.