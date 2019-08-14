Evercore Wealth Management Decreased Its Smith A O (AOS) Position; Shorts at Element Solutions (ESI) Lowered By 8.39%

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Smith A O Corp (AOS) stake by 9.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 78,098 shares as Smith A O Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 755,457 shares with $40.28M value, down from 833,555 last quarter. Smith A O Corp now has $7.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 2.09 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "A O Smith's Earnings Preview – Benzinga" on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance" published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AO Smith Corporation – AOS – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 10.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 6,903 shares to 133,265 valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 6,774 shares and now owns 23,930 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.