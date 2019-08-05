Evercore Wealth Management Decreased Its Dorman Products (DORM) Position by $26.95 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined While Brookstone Capital Management Has Increased by $1.23 Million Its Holding

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 306,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 79,488 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 385,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 90,680 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77405.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 13,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 13,951 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 1.82 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,294 shares to 16,034 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/30/2019: DORM,BERY,TREX,UA,UAA – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On Dorman Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DORM) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth has 32 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 45,646 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 10,900 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) or 9,638 shares. Tiedemann has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Regions Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Pnc Gru reported 507,263 shares stake. 33,028 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust stated it has 323 shares. Third Avenue Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 55,194 shares. Atlanta Capital L L C stated it has 640,029 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Commerce The has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,400 are owned by Arvest Bancorporation Tru Division. Wade G W & Inc holds 4,723 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.47% or 37,234 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 1.15M shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Winfield Associate Inc invested in 3,235 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mairs & Pwr Inc holds 0.01% or 6,635 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated accumulated 15,634 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 10,914 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Old Republic Intll owns 699,200 shares. Cortland Assoc Mo owns 18,922 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson Lc has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 115,197 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 806 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation invested 0.3% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 36,589 shares to 19,259 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 4,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,052 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Philip Morris International’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: A Killer Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) 1 Year After Marchionneâ€™s Passing, Stronger Than Ever – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: A Little Worry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.