Evercore Wealth Management Decreased Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (YPF) Stock Rose While Beaconlight Capital Cut Its Holding by $443,800

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (YPF) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 31,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 344,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, down from 375,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 3.12 million shares traded or 23.72% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 14,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 53,621 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 67,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.