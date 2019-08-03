Evercore Wealth Management Decreased By $362,239 Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake; Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldcorp had 7 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. See Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) latest ratings:

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 6.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 12,491 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 180,953 shares with $5.27M value, down from 193,444 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $65.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.36 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 3 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samson Capital Mngmt Llc has 487,275 shares for 17.03% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.08% or 13.93M shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 43,359 are held by Welch Group Inc Lc. California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Rothschild Inv Il has 0.2% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 59,650 shares. Seven Post Invest Office LP holds 0.68% or 33,140 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 7,320 are owned by Smithfield Com. Argent Tru Communication accumulated 66,708 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 10,940 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Llc stated it has 3,481 shares. 13,280 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Ami Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Acg Wealth reported 30,554 shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 5,819 shares to 75,058 valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) stake by 12,985 shares and now owns 19,262 shares. Vanguard Group (VIG) was raised too.

