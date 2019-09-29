Evercore Wealth Management Cut Mastercard (MA) Holding; Chevron (CVX) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 2.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 13,778 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 491,409 shares with $129.99M value, down from 505,187 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $273.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25's average target is 24.16% above currents $118.6 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has "Buy" rating and $142 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Monday, May 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with "Overweight" rating in Friday, July 12 report.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L also bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $225.15 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 15.36 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 23,850 shares worth $6.66 million. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $302.27's average target is 12.31% above currents $269.13 stock price. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has "Buy" rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Raymond James maintained the stock with "Outperform" rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has "Outperform" rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned "Overweight" rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with "Outperform" on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned "Outperform" rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with "Outperform" on Friday, April 26. Citigroup maintained it with "Buy" rating and $28800 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, September 16. Morgan Stanley has "Overweight" rating and $31500 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with "Overweight" on Monday, August 5.

