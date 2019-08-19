Evercore Wealth Management Cut Its Smith A O (AOS) Position as Stock Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Tiger Eye Capital Lifted Position by $9.18 Million as Market Value Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 78,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 755,457 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.28M, down from 833,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 2.10 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 210,040 shares to 33,655 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,469 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marketfield Asset Ltd holds 42,406 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Management Limited Liability Corporation Nj has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pzena Invest Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 318,873 shares. First Business Financial Services Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity Asset Mngmt holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,586 shares. Compton Ri reported 2.37% stake. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Alleghany Corporation De reported 1.52 million shares. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 548,695 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 15,935 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd owns 4.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 65,907 shares. Winslow Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 7.12% or 11.15M shares. Signaturefd Ltd has 0.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,461 shares. 191,985 were reported by Carroll Assoc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 4.51 million shares.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AOS: Temporary Roadblock In China – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, PVTL, TEVA and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AOS, EROS, FDX and EQT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.28% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Macquarie Ltd has 51,252 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 583 shares. Nordea Management Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks invested in 414,378 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0.01% or 158,557 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 4,703 shares. Agf Invests Inc holds 50,385 shares. Asset Management holds 0.05% or 7,250 shares. Newfocus Fincl Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 61,297 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 113 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.54% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cibc Markets has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Crawford Counsel holds 17,530 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 73,863 shares.