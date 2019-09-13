Evercore Wealth Management Cut By $6.53 Million Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) Sentiment Is 7

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 64.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 167,429 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 94,039 shares with $3.74M value, down from 261,468 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $51.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 6.80 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) investors sentiment increased to 7 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 6.20, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 7 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 1 sold and trimmed stakes in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now have: 711,348 shares, up from 322,881 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 15,834 shares traded or 55.13% up from the average. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $108.10 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNF: Income Stream Cut For First Time Since 2007 – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNF: Reasons To Buy This NY Municipal Debt Fund – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018. More interesting news about PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nonbank Credit – Primer Of The Neglected Half Of The Credit Market – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs – Dividend Cuts For Several PIMCO Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund for 145,990 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 24,848 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 4,700 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,054 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc invested in 0.95% or 288,219 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 66,806 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Foundation Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0.01% or 216,218 shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 74,363 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 209,234 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Fin owns 44,945 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Fincl Inc has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). White Pine Cap Lc accumulated 5,293 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd reported 35,316 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 6,825 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.4% stake.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 41,414 shares to 409,353 valued at $49.62M in 2019Q2. It also upped Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 4,368 shares and now owns 10,187 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 23.91% above currents $37.26 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.