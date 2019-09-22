Evercore Wealth Management Cut Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding; Stonecastle Financial (BANX)’s Sentiment Is 0.58

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 34.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 2,662 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 5,040 shares with $1.27 million value, down from 7,702 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.45M shares traded or 46.10% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation

Stonecastle Financial Corp (BANX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 7 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 12 reduced and sold stakes in Stonecastle Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.69 million shares, up from 1.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Stonecastle Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 11 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 8.07% above currents $253.55 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $266 target. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 10,444 shares to 1.01M valued at $135.53 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 3,835 shares and now owns 137,100 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was raised too.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.15 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets reported 66,087 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,580 shares. Madison Inv Holdg accumulated 21,616 shares. 115,317 are owned by Select Equity Group Inc Ltd Partnership. Delta Management Limited Company accumulated 13,371 shares. Fiera reported 2.56 million shares stake. 28,568 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Destination Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mackay Shields Lc owns 50,247 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sirios Capital LP owns 79,162 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.23% or 1.03M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Captrust Fin Advisors owns 63,655 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $144.92 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 15.21 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.

Analysts await StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.4 per share. BANX’s profit will be $2.49M for 14.54 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by StoneCastle Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 43,268 shares traded or 356.85% up from the average. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) has declined 3.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 3.6% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. for 169,168 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 284,392 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.75% invested in the company for 413,169 shares. The New York-based Hilton Capital Management Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,735 shares.