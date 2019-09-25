Evercore Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Increased Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $1.44 Million

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 10,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.53M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.56. About 15.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 1.48 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Letko Brosseau Assocs Inc holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,800 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 3.34% or 393,349 shares. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore reported 3,417 shares stake. Washington Tru holds 2.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 293,869 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 124,100 shares. Montag A Assoc Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 183,905 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2.79 million shares or 3.17% of the stock. Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 884,917 shares. Harvey Cap Management has 61,345 shares for 3.95% of their portfolio. The Vermont-based Community Fincl Svcs Limited has invested 5.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspiriant Ltd Llc has invested 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 18.78M shares or 8.8% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 100,653 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 124,781 shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,769 shares to 6,085 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,040 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

