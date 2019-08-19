Evercore ISI Group Starts Coverage On Health Catalyst (HCAT) with $50.0000 Target; Perkinelmer (PKI) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Stock research analysts at Evercore ISI Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a analysts note sent to investors and clients on 19 August. The broker set a Outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI Group’s TP of $50.0000 suggests potential of 17.98% from the stock’s current stock price.

Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 154 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 125 decreased and sold holdings in Perkinelmer Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 104.21 million shares, down from 105.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Perkinelmer Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 111 Increased: 93 New Position: 61.

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The Company’s products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, activities and performance management, patient safety, and services. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 2.11% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 271,553 shares traded. Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.15 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. It has a 36.29 P/E ratio. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its clients to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

The stock increased 2.08% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.34. About 639,039 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) has risen 10.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500.