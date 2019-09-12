Evercore ISI Group Reports Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Upgrade and $123.5000 Target; Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) SI Decreased By 2.11%

In a a research note shared with investors and clients on Thursday morning, Evercore ISI Group stated it was upgrading Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) stock from a Underperform to a In-Line. The firm has $123.5000 target price per share on VAR’s stock.

Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) had a decrease of 2.11% in short interest. GSK's SI was 6.43 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.11% from 6.57 million shares previously. With 2.35 million avg volume, 3 days are for Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK)'s short sellers to cover GSK's short positions. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 2.75M shares traded or 17.99% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $100.92 billion. It operates through four divisions: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. It has a 41.15 P/E ratio. The firm offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, vaccines, and HIV.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, makes, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.99 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. It has a 31.34 P/E ratio. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

The stock increased 3.55% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $115.19. About 1.20M shares traded or 83.15% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500.