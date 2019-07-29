Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Since Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 89 1.71 N/A 7.80 10.90 Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.93 N/A 3.43 15.39

In table 1 we can see Evercore Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Voya Financial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Evercore Inc. is currently more affordable than Voya Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Evercore Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.88 beta indicates that Evercore Inc. is 88.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Voya Financial Inc.’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Evercore Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Voya Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $64 consensus price target and a 12.48% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93% of Evercore Inc. shares and 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. About 3.2% of Evercore Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Voya Financial Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85% Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was less bullish than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Voya Financial Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.