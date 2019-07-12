Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

As Asset Management businesses, Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 88 1.80 N/A 7.80 10.90 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.77 N/A 1.64 8.61

In table 1 we can see Evercore Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Evercore Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evercore Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evercore Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 2.26% and its average target price is $14.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evercore Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 20.06% respectively. Insiders held 3.2% of Evercore Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11%

For the past year Evercore Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.