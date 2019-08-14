Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

As Asset Management businesses, Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 89 1.52 N/A 8.17 10.58 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

Demonstrates Evercore Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Evercore Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evercore Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Risk and Volatility

Evercore Inc. has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Evercore Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Evercore Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evercore Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 69.6%. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was less bullish than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Safeguard Scientifics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.