Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

As Asset Management companies, Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 89 1.52 N/A 8.17 10.58 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.49 N/A 0.07 40.56

Table 1 highlights Evercore Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rand Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Evercore Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rand Capital Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evercore Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.95 beta means Evercore Inc.’s volatility is 95.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Rand Capital Corporation’s 99.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.01 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evercore Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 14.1% respectively. Evercore Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was more bullish than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Rand Capital Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.