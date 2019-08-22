Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 88 1.51 N/A 8.17 10.58 Noah Holdings Limited 44 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evercore Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited. Noah Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Evercore Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evercore Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.95 shows that Evercore Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Noah Holdings Limited’s 84.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Evercore Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Noah Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Noah Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evercore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Evercore Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Evercore Inc. is $89, with potential upside of 12.59%. Meanwhile, Noah Holdings Limited’s consensus price target is $52, while its potential upside is 65.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that Noah Holdings Limited looks more robust than Evercore Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evercore Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 79.4%. Evercore Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Competitively, 84.6% are Noah Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Evercore Inc. has 20.7% stronger performance while Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Evercore Inc. beats Noah Holdings Limited.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.